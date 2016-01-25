For many reasons there is a growing desire for pet ownership. In the EU, nearly 27% of 70 million households own at least one dog, and in the UK there are about eight million dogs (The European Pet Food Industry Federation, 2012). Pet ownership is also rising in the US (~75 million purebred registered dogs), with nearly 54.4% of all US households owning a dog and 42.9% home to a cat. Each household spends an average of US$500 (£330) per year on pets, accounting for nearly 1% of the total annual spending for an average income family. Americans are forecast to spend an estimated US$60.59 billion (£40 billion) on their pets in 2015 – up from US$58.04 billion (£38.3 billion) in 2014 (a 4.4% growth rate) despite the economic situation (American Pet Product Association, National Pet Owners Survey, 2015 to 2016), confirming the high value people place on their pets.