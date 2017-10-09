Peter Chiodini, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Hospital for Tropical Diseases, acknowledged human cases of alveolar echinococcosis caused by E multilocularis in the UK were already a regular occurrence, all in people who had travelled abroad, or, more commonly, in immigrants from Europe who were infected before arrival in the UK. These cases were likely to be initially missed as UK general practitioners would be unfamiliar with the disease.