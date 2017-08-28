In 2001, the foot-and-mouth outbreak proved a setback in hydatid disease control, as more carcases were easily available for dogs to scavenge. This led to an increase in prevalence of E granulosus in Welsh dogs from 3.4% in 1993 to 8.1% in 2002 (Buishi et al, 2005). Since then, the number of annual cases of human hydatid disease in the UK has remained fairly constant, with 12 cases in 2011 (Defra, 2012). The Welsh Government continues to raise public awareness of the disease and promotes praziquantel deworming programmes in dogs. This strategy, in place of more intensive control measures in the 1980s, has kept the incidence of disease low in Wales, but the low numbers of carcase rejections in Wales in 2006-7 led the FSA and the Welsh Government to consider the practice of many adult sheep being sold to other areas of Great Britain for slaughter may be inadvertently spreading the infection around the country.