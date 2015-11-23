The counter argument is monthly deworming may encourage resistance to anthelmintics. However, the risk of resistance is only reduced if parasites not exposed to anthelmintic are released into the environment to create refugia. This is not achieved by not treating pets negative for parasites. Therefore, although there is an argument for deworming at a frequency that allows some shedding of ova and larvae into the environment, this is hard to justify for those at risk of significant zoonoses such as toxocarosis.