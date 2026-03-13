13 Mar 2026
Academics at the University of Glasgow are leading a new project which they hope could pave the way for treatments or even the elimination of the disease.
A new study has been launched that researchers hope could enable the development of future treatments for a severe canine spinal condition.
University of Glasgow academics believe greater genetic understanding of degenerative myelopathy (DM) could also help to influence future breeding decisions and bring the disease’s elimination closer.
Corgi owners are now being encouraged to join the project, which has already secured funding from both the Thai government and the Welsh Corgi Rescue Service charity.
Its chairman, Stan Chandler, said: “It is our fervent hope that their ability to test a population of dogs may help to eradicate this debilitating disease.”
Although previous research into the disease has been focused primarily on German shepherds, project leaders say they are keen to explore specific genetic “nuances” within corgis.
They have appealed for the owners of Royal Kennel Club-registered Pembroke or Cardigan Welsh corgis, or others that are showing signs of the condition, to take part in the new research.
The project will test cheek swabs for mutations of two genes, SOD1 and SP110, which are thought to be factors in the disease’s development.
Researchers may also seek permission to take residual blood samples from some participants to test for novel protein indicators of the disease.
Project co-lead Mark McLaughlin, a senior lecturer in veterinary neuroscience, said: “For the owners of these much-loved breeds, degenerative myelopathy can be a devastating prospect.
“Our project will shed more light on the disease and potentially offer key cellular information that could help with the development of treatments.”
More details are available via the project’s webpage.