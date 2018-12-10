Cytology examination should be performed before instillation of fluorescein or other topical substances. Cytobrush smears of the eye is a simple and inexpensive procedure, and useful in evaluating surface changes caused by diseases of the cornea, conjunctiva, eyelids and adnexa. However, the swab (Figure 1) is the least traumatic method to the eye for sample collection – especially for delicate areas such as deep corneal ulcers5.