Finally, the cornea should be stained with fluorescein to aid in the diagnosis of corneal ulcers. Fluorescein is hydrophilic and will adhere to any exposed corneal stroma, but it will not bind to the hydrophobic corneal epithelium or Descemet’s membrane. When using a fluorescein strip, it is important to apply it to the conjunctiva to avoid causing iatrogenic corneal erosion. After applying the fluorescein stain, the eye should be thoroughly flushed before examination with cobalt blue light.