Authors Title Summary/Conclusion In vitro/in vivo

D Costa et al15 “A multicenter retrospective study on cryopreserved amniotic membrane transplantation for the treatment of complicated corneal ulcers in the dog” Cryopreserved amniotic membrane transplantation is an effective surgical technique for the treatment of complicated corneal ulcers in the dog, with highly satisfactory visual and cosmetic outcomes (99 per cent of cases) In vivo

Cebrian et al16 “Corneo-limbo-conjunctival transposition (CLCT) to treat deep and perforating corneal ulcers in dogs: a review of 418 eyes and corneal clarity scoring in 111 eyes” CLCT in dogs is a good technique to treat deep ulcers and has a high corneal clarity score, but has a less desirable outcome when treating pre-existing perforations and pugs In vivo

Keenan et al17 “Corneoconjunctival transposition with and without ACell for deep corneal ulcer repair in 18 dogs” Corneoconjunctival transposition with ACell can be used for corneal ulcer repair in dogs In vivo

Dees et al18 “Use of autologous serum or Vizoovet to improve healing rates of spontaneous chronic corneal epithelial defects after diamond burr debridement (DBD) in dogs” The use of Vizoovet as adjunctive medical treatment resulted in a marginally shorter corneal healing time after DBD compared to ofloxacin alone, and ofloxacin and autologous serum. Comparing the adjunctive Vizoovet and autologous serum, the mean days until healed were 16.0 ± 3.7 days, and 16.3 ± 4.5 days, respectively. In vivo

Yates et al19 “In vitro antibacterial efficacy of autologous conditioned plasma (ACP) and amniotic membrane eye drops” Canine and equine ACP partially inhibited Enterococcus faecalis growth in vitro. Further studies using varying concentrations of ACP against bacterial isolates from corneal ulcers are warranted. In vitro