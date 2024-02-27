The combination of magnification and a focal light source is required for detailed examination of the cornea. Although more commonly used for examination of the retina, turning the lens wheel on a direct ophthalmoscope to +20D will provide a highly magnified illuminated image. If the direct ophthalmoscope has the option to generate a slit of light, this may help the examiner to gauge the depth of the ulcer. Ophthalmologists will use a binocular slit-lamp biomicrosope to provide a cross-sectional view of the cornea (Figure 2), but these delicate instruments are expensive and not commonly found in general practice clinics.