13 Dec 2022
Duchy College Rosewarne will be the venue on 29 April for next CPD event by the group, which has held socials in the past few months for members old and new.
Members of the Young Vet Network in Cornwall during their visit to Adrenalin Quarry.
Veterinary professionals in the south-west are being urged to save 29 April in their calendars, when the next CPD event by Cornwall Veterinary Association (CVA) takes place.
The event will take place at Duchy College Rosewarne, near Camborne, and the CVA said it will offer the chance not just for CPD sessions, but the chance to network with colleagues – with social events being planned the following day.
The CVA has held social events for older and younger vets in the past few weeks.
Members of the Young Vet Network in Cornwall got together for a fun day at Adrenalin Quarry’s assault course, which was sponsored by the CVA and BVA’s young vet network.
Sixteen young vets from eight practices in the Duchy came together to meet with colleagues and make new contacts and friends.
Retired and long-standing members of the CVA came together with vets who have retired to Cornwall for a lunch by the CVA’s Oaks group at the County Arms in Truro.
Twenty-seven people came together for the lunch, and it is hoped it will become a biannual event that also attracts younger colleagues, nursing and support staff, past and present, to catch up with old friends.
For further details of future gatherings of the Young Vet Network or Oaks, or to join the CVA mailing list, email [email protected]