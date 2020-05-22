22 May 2020
Almost all students who took part in Grads to Vets’ survey said the pandemic is affecting how confident they are feeling about starting work.
A snapshot survey of vet school graduates has found the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their confidence about starting work.
The Grads To Vets organisation conducted a small‑scale survey of 50 students earlier this month (May 2020) to see how their final year has been affected by the restrictions.
Grads To Vets runs a year‑long graduate scheme designed to enable new vets to thrive in practice.
It will be using the results – along with discussions with employers and graduates – to compile some suggestions for recruiting, inducting and supporting new graduates.
95%of graduates said the current situation is affecting how confident they are feeling about starting work.
42%will be graduating having not completed the full EMS requirement.
54%would like to do a week or two of unpaid shadowing at their practice before starting work.
96%would like regular structured mentoring.
68%of graduating vets have not yet secured a job.
Asked if they felt their final year had been affected by COVID-19 restrictions, most respondents indicated they had missed up to four weeks of rotations and had been taught online instead. Electives and final exams are being held online as well.
They were then asked how has this impacted on how they feel about starting work, and what their biggest concerns were:
44%were worried about finding a job.
16%were concerned about the possibility of having to do teleconsults or video consults.
32%said they were worried about their reduced level of practical experience.
14%mentioned not being able to have a normal interview.
14%were concerned about the level of support they may get.
Comments about their concerns included:
“We’ll be looked at as frauds because we were examined differently.
“Telemedicine hasn’t been taught and I’m not sure how to deal with this.
“Being less certain I have chosen the right job, when I’m unable to visit practices and am being interviewed remotely.
Graduates were then asked what extra support measures they would like practices to provide, given the challenges of final year, and a list of options:
Comments from graduates to potential employers included:
“Be understanding that we might be less confident than usual new graduates.