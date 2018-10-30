Since airway disease is more commonly observed in older dogs, cardiomegaly may be a more likely cause of cough in patients with pre-existing airway disease due to a summative stimulation of coughing receptors caused by the two comorbidities, compared with young individuals with a healthy respiratory system. Indeed, left atrial enlargement is associated with an increased risk of cough in dogs with chronic degenerative mitral valve disease, and a tenfold increased risk of coughing exists if left atrial enlargement and airway disease coexist, even in the absence of pulmonary oedema.