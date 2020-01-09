9 Jan 2020
There are now two weeks to go until the event, which is being held at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales from 23 to 25 January.
SPVS-VMG Congress venue Celtic Manor.
Tickets are still available for Europe’s largest dedicated veterinary business congress.
SPVS-VMG Congress is being held from 23 to 25 January at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales, where TV star and author Clare Balding will open two days of talks, seminars and workshops focused on the business dynamics of veterinary practice.
Ms Balding is being sponsored by Veterinary Times’ sister title VBJ to appear at the event, which features speakers from the veterinary profession and beyond.
Organisers of this year’s congress have promised a programme that digs deeper into existing topics, as well as exploring new ones.
Highlights include:
An exhibition will also take place in the dedicated exhibition hall, as well as a busy social programme, starting with a networking dinner and quiz on Thursday evening (23 January).
The New York-themed president’s banquet will then be held on Friday evening, while delegates will also be able to enjoy the five-star facilities, which include a luxury spa and multiple restaurants.
Prices start at £125 for a student day ticket and discounts are available for group bookings.
To register for the event, or for more details on the rest of the SPVS-VMG programme, visit the SPVS-VMG Events website.