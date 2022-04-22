22 Apr 2022
SPVS and VMG event is back face-to-face for the first time since before the pandemic, with four lecture streams planned across two days.
SPVS and VMG are counting the days to the return of the first face-to-face congress since early 2020.
January 2020’s SPVS VMG Congress was the final veterinary get-together before COVID-19 upended normal life, and both organisations are looking forward to welcoming delegates to ICC Wales, Newport on 13 and 14 May.
The event will be opened by firefighter, psychologist and writer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, and four lecture streams will take place across the two days. It will also include an exhibition with 75 companies, an exhibitor showcase stream, interactive workshops on the Saturday and a full social programme.
Speakers back by popular demand include Carolyne Crowe, Brian Faulkner, Lou Northway and Dave Nicol, with Lucy Grieve, senior vice-president for BEVA and RCVS Knowledge’s Laura Playforth among those appearing for the first time.
Delegates are still able to book for the congress online.