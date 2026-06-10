10 Jun 2026
Business creates tailored rehabilitation programmes to improve pets’ mobility and fitness.
Physiotherapist Ellie Campbell leads Wilson Vets' hydrotherapy unit.
A County Durham vet practice is now offering dedicated physiotherapy and hydrotherapy services.
Wilson Vets in Bishop Auckland has launched the services at its Tenters Street practice, which it said enable it to offer a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation and preventive healthcare.
Led by dedicated physiotherapist Ellie Campbell, who holds a degree in animal physiotherapy and further qualifications in hydrotherapy and laser, the facilities support pets recovering from orthopaedic surgery, soft tissue injuries and neurological conditions.
It also provides treatment for older pets living with arthritis, as well as those needing support with weight management and fitness.
The warm-water hydrotherapy is said to help pets build strength, improve mobility and regain confidence while reducing strain on painful joints and muscles.
Wilson Vets practice manager Claire Bake said: “The combination of physiotherapy and hydrotherapy can be life-changing for some pets.
“From helping dogs walk confidently again after surgery to supporting weight loss and improving mobility in older pets, these services are about giving animals the best possible quality of life.
“By offering both physiotherapy and hydrotherapy under one roof, we can provide a truly joined-up approach to care.
“Every pet is different, so we create tailored rehabilitation programmes to suit their individual needs, helping them recover, regain confidence and enjoy a more active, comfortable life.”