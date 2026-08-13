13 Aug 2026
A joint operation by police, RSPCA officers and veterinary professionals revealed the true scale of the case, Newport magistrates heard.
A couple have been given suspended jail terms and barred from keeping animals for life after 114 guinea pigs and 31 cats were discovered at their south Wales home.
Eleven animals were later euthanised on veterinary advice after being recovered from the property of Michael and Helen Weston.
The couple were each sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, by Newport magistrates yesterday (12 August), having admitted five animal welfare offences.
Police accompanied RSPCA officers and veterinary professionals in a search of an address in the Duffryn area of the city in May 2025, after welfare concerns were reported.
The court was told that Mrs Weston, 61, had become the carer for her 73-year-old husband when he developed health problems.
Although it was said they only had a small number of guinea pigs initially, the situation became too much after they had bred.
But the RSPCA said it had dealt with welfare concerns at the property over several years and previous offers of neutering and rehoming support had been rejected.
A witness statement by chief inspector Emma Smith said multiple cats were demonstrating flu-like symptoms or other ailments although the attending vet could not examine them properly due to their temperament and the conditions inside the property.
Although all of the surviving animals were subsequently rehomed, many of the guinea pigs were also found to be pregnant.
Mr and Mrs Weston were each ordered to pay £354 in costs and surcharges and will not be able to appeal against their ownership bans for 10 years.