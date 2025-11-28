28 Nov 2025
Regulators have been given the green light to challenge plans to outlaw the sport in Wales.
Image: encierro / Adobe Stock
The Welsh Government is facing a legal battle over its bid to ban greyhound racing after the sport’s governing body won the right to challenge the plan.
The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has been given permission to seek a judicial review of the legislation, which was announced by ministers earlier this year.
Officials from the Cardiff Bay administration have refused to comment on the case, which is now set to proceed to a full hearing.
But GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “This is a significant step forward, which would not have been possible without the support and backing of stakeholders across the sport.
“We remain grateful to them all as we continue to fight for the future of greyhound racing in Wales and demonstrate how a licensed, well-regulated sport is the only way to safeguard welfare.”
The GBGB alleges ministers failed to follow proper processes when the proposed ban was first announced in February.
Although the Welsh Government has claimed strong public support for the measure, which has also been the subject of extensive campaigning by welfare groups, the plan has been widely criticised because of its links to a budget deal between the Labour administration and the Liberal Democrats.
Meanwhile, the UK Government has indicated it has “no plans” to follow the Welsh lead, despite more than 24,000 people signing an online petition demanding a ban on the sport.
Its response argued the work being done to improve welfare meant a ban was currently unnecessary but warned “targeted, effective and proportionate” options would be considered if required.