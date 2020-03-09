9 Mar 2020
Annual event, due to be held on 1 April, called off due to coronavirus outbreak. Ceva says it will let people know when it plans to hold rearranged event.
The Ceva Animal Welfare Awards 2020 have been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The awards, held in Birmingham, were due to return for the ninth year on 1 April to celebrate the achievements of people who dedicate their lives – and go above and beyond – to improve animal health and welfare both in the UK and abroad.
“However, unfortunately this year we have to think of the human element due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It is with regret we have to inform you that we have decided to postpone the annual Ceva Animal Welfare Awards from 1 April until further notice.”
The statement added: “We hope you can understand Ceva’s reasoning for this decision as a precaution to ensure the health and safety of our valued guests and employees.”
Ceva said it would let people know “in due course” when it plans to hold the awards.