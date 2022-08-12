12 Aug 2022
Study finds a majority of respondents described themselves as uncomfortable tackling certain work activities – but author argues the pandemic has taught them "invaluable" skills.
Image: StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock
Veterinary students who had their practical training requirements reduced during the coronavirus pandemic do not feel comfortable tackling many critical “day one competences”, a new study has suggested.
Researchers at The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies have called for new ways of delivering clinical experiences to be explored in new analysis.
But the study’s lead author – Jamie-Leigh Thompson, the school’s small animal surgical resident – believes the wider experience of study during the pandemic will only benefit students as they embark on their veterinary careers.
She said: “We have been enormously impressed by the dedication and collegiate nature of our students, who have constantly adapted to each new challenge and strived to excel. The additional skills they have learned during three years of a pandemic are invaluable: such flexibility, initiative and camaraderie cannot be taught.
“If the graduates of the past three years are anything to go by, I have huge hopes for the future of our profession.”
Veterinary students are usually required to complete 38 weeks of EMS during their degree programmes. Twelve weeks are spent on preclinical or animal handling topics (AHEMS) – including at least one week in equine, production animal and small animal settings – followed by 26 weeks of clinical work.
But those requirements were reduced because of the impact of COVID-19, and the latest updated guidance from the RCVS, issued in March, indicated they only currently apply in full to students who began their courses last autumn and are due to graduate in 2026, or 2027 in the case of the University of Cambridge.
This year’s graduates were required to complete the full 12 weeks of AHEMS with 13 weeks of clinical work, plus online top-up activities.
However, students graduating in each of the following three years will only be expected to complete six weeks of AHEMS, plus online top-ups, with the clinical requirements at most vet schools rising from 13 weeks next year to 23 weeks in 2024 and the full 26 weeks the following year. The University of Cambridge plans to restore the full 26-week requirement from 2024.
The Edinburgh analysis was based on the responses of 110 of the school’s final‑year veterinary students who are due to graduate this year.
It found that 95% of respondents were concerned that the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had impacted negatively on the development of their surgical skills, and a majority of respondents described themselves as either a little or very uncomfortable in tackling 9 out of 13 entrustable professional activities (EPAs).
For only three EPAs – preparing a patient for surgery, basic knot tying and suturing, and gloving and gowning – most students described themselves as either a little or very comfortable performing them.
Dr Thompson acknowledged the perception that surgical skills had been hampered by the pandemic was not surprising, but said other research, which is awaiting publication, indicated that the use of their surgical models did help to increase students’ confidence.
The paper argued “alternative clinical and practical experiences for final-year students should be explored”, and suggested the use of EPA surgical models could help to provide more frequent experiences and develop a new assessment framework.
Dr Thompson added: “A huge advantage of models is that they are very flexible, and can be used at any time to fit around learning and other commitments.”
The study comes amid a wider debate about the future shape of EMS requirements in degree programmes.
An RCVS report, published following a stakeholder day last November, said full proposals and an action plan would be put to its education committee and council in due course.
The paper also cited a 2020 survey by the BVA and Association of Veterinary Students UK and Ireland, which found 43% of respondents felt too much EMS was required, while 12% felt the conditions were insufficient.
An RCVS spokesperson said: “We recognise the disruption that the COVID pandemic and its related restrictions have had on the education of veterinary students, as well as the immense efforts that the veterinary schools made to mitigate the impact of the disruption and continue to deliver veterinary education, while still keeping their students and staff safe.
“From the outset of the pandemic, the RCVS regularly requested information from the veterinary schools, which detailed changes made to the programme as a result of restriction, and measures put in place to mitigate the effects of these changes.”
The RCVS is also due to make a visitation to The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies this autumn, although it was stressed it is part of the college’s regular quality assurance programmes and not related to the findings.