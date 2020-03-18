18 Mar 2020
Cancellation of April’s RCVS council meeting will postpone key discussions on standard of proof and report of Legislation Working Party to date to be confirmed.
Key RCVS council discussions on standard of proof and report of the Legislation Working Party have been postponed as the college announced its April meeting was too big to hold remotely.
The college today (18 March) also indicated decisions about proceeding with – or adjourning – upcoming disciplinary committee hearings will be decided on a case-by-case basis “to balance maintaining the health and welfare of all involved with the college’s responsibility to protect animal health and welfare, and public health”.
The college’s key statutory activities around accreditation, registration and regulation of the professions will also be largely unaffected, even as the college follows UK Government advice and switches to staff working from home.
In a release, the college said: “The April meeting of RCVS council has been cancelled, as this meeting is too big to be held remotely.
“The key items for discussion around standard of proof and the report of the Legislation Working Party will move to a subsequent meeting (date to be confirmed).”
Resources for other activities – such as ViVet, leadership and innovation – may be redirected in the short term, to help with the college’s immediate and ongoing response to the pandemic.
RCVS events are being postponed or cancelled, with individual announcements made in each case.
The college’s latest advice for the professions on coronavirus is available via its website.