9 Jun 2021
Ceva Animal Health says switch of Eprecis gives farm vets the opportunity to get more involved in parasite control plans and have a greater impact on the important management area.
Ceva Animal Health has announced the legal category for Eprecis, its injectable wormer for cows, has been changed from POM-VPS to POM-V.
The company said the change for the zero-milk withdrawal injectable wormer will provide vets with an opportunity to get more involved in parasite control plans and have an impact in an important management area on farms.
With parasites in cattle impacting on efficiency of milk and meat production, Ceva said vets were in a good position to provide the support and experience needed to help farmers develop “a sustained parasite control strategy on their farm”.
Eprecis contains eprinomectin as its active ingredient, which is the only molecule with a zero-milk withdrawal in the UK.
As it is an injectable formulation, less active ingredient is required per animal compared to pour-ons.
Ceva said it has produced an eye-catching support pack to aid vets in their discussions with farmers. It contains a farmer-targeted brochure, Q&A and practical guide, with infographics for social media, and technical booklet and Q&A for vets.
Kythé Mackenzie, ruminant veterinary advisor at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Ruminants can be parasitised by a range of nematodes, trematodes and external parasites, all of which can have an impact on health and production.
“There is now documented resistance to eprinomectin in small ruminants (Haemonchus contortus in goats) and while not yet documented in cattle, action needs to be taken to try to delay/minimise this emergence. This requires the use of more sustainable parasite control plans to assist in managing refugia and allowing animals adequate exposure to the parasites to develop natural immunity.
“Parasite control plans should maximise health, welfare and production while minimising the unnecessary use of anthelmintics.”
Orders will be fulfilled in the short term by the current POM-VPS product before switching to the new POM-V packaging later.
For full details, contact a Ceva Animal Health territory manager or email [email protected]