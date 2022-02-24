24 Feb 2022
Although arrival of abundant fresh grass is a boon for livestock, many parts of the UK are deficient in some essential trace elements, according to animal health producer Animax.
Image: © Rokfeler / Adobe Stock
Turning out livestock from winter housing or lambing sheds could mean many animals are at risk from a performance-limiting trace element gap, according to an animal health producer.
Although abundant fresh grass is available on pasture, many animals will face a gap in trace elements, because of a withdrawal from mineralised concentrate feed and many pastures in the UK being deficient in some essential trace elements.
To support a smooth transition from housed diets to grazing, Animax vet Elizabeth Berry is urging vets to advise farmers on giving a bolus, such as its own Tracesure, four weeks before turnout of cows or pre-lambing ewes.
Dr Berry said: “In both species, this provides cobalt, iodine and selenium, available with copper if required.
“In ewes, a critical benefit of this timing, just when ewe appetites decline markedly, is ensuring sufficient trace element supply for fetal development, colostrum production and immune function. For cattle, it maintains essential trace element supply when a risk of deficiency in some systems could take the edge off health and fertility for some cows.
“Once given, a Tracesure bolus provides up to six months of trace element supply. Giving a bolus is easy to do and low labour requirement, with high reliability and precision, giving confidence it will provide the essential trace elements needed.”
Dr Berry said making best use of spring grass was essential to minimise production costs for sheep and cattle alike. She said: “Hoping that recent finished lamb and beef values hold good, milk prices too, this year could be a great opportunity for livestock farmers to make hay while the sun shines.
“However, the weather’s unpredictability does mean grazing livestock performance depends on grass quantity and quality. Preparation now including a bolus for come-what-may spring grazing conditions makes good business sense.”
Tracesure supplements, developed by and unique to Animax, are designed for consistent, slow release of trace elements at a regulated rate. Full details are available on the website.