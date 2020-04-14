14 Apr 2020
Profession comes together for full day of CPD across three streams, donating to JustGiving page to participate and raising funds for NHS Charities Together.
Andrew Feneley, an anaesthetic registrar at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals in London, gave the keynote address ahead of the event. Listen to his keynote by watching the video below.
A full day of online veterinary CPD attracted hundreds of participants and raised £22,000 for the front-line NHS fight against COVID-19.
The Vets for NHS event was organised by practising vets and animal health companies Boehringer Ingelheim, MSD Animal Health, Nimrod and Scottish Vet Fair.
Dozens of speakers donated their time to enable three full CPD streams to run across the day on 9 April.
Organisers had initially set a target of £10,000 on the Vets for NHS JustGiving page, but the total stands at more than £22,000. All the money will go to NHS Charities Together, which is supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients.
Videos from the day will shortly be made available to delegates, as well as anyone unable to participate on the day, so it is hoped the final total raised will be even higher.
One of the organisers, equine vet Jamie Wallace, said: “We never expected the level of support and success that we received, with more than 1,000 people logged in over 5 streams and £22,017 raised so far. The level of cooperation between the partners was incredible, who put aside their usual competition to organise and host this event.
“Despite some very large technical and organisational hurdles, the team overcame them all with real ingenuity and very hard work.
“Now the talks are all online we hope that other members of the profession can log in to the website and use this incredible learning resource and make a donation to this very worthy cause. Thanks to everyone who contributed their time and expertise to make this so special.”
Full details of the event, including the full timetable of sessions to be made available, can be found via the Vets for NHS website. It features additional contact information and the link to the JustGiving page.
Further updates may also be made on the Facebook page.