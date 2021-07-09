9 Jul 2021
During the virtual session (13 July), Matt Gurney will explain the impact of breakthrough pain on pet and owner, and how to approach it more effectively using analgesic and rehabilitation tools and strategies.
Matt Gurney been working with veterinary professionals around the world to improve the approach to pain management.
Animalcare is hosting a free virtual CPD event led by RCVS and European veterinary specialist in anaesthesia and analgesia, Matt Gurney.
The webinar is the first of several communication events that will focus attention on patients owned by the estimated 80% of owners who feel their pets with canine OA may be suffering from off-days that can be associated with breakthrough pain1.
Veterinary professionals can register for the event, which takes place on 13 July at 7pm.
All those who register will also be able to view a recording and enter a free prize draw for the chance to win tickets to attend the London Vet Show in November.
The session is the first in a series of events run by the London Vet Show that address areas of growing importance in veterinary medicine, and will culminate in a round table later in the year in which experts will address the most relevant and current information on the topic.
A survey has shown 87% of vets believe avoiding OA breakthrough pain is critical to the management of canine OA2.
Animalcare marketing manager James Beaumont said: “Veterinary surgeons have told us that they estimate that nearly half of their canine OA cases on daily NSAIDs experience breakthrough pain2.
“Additionally, a proportion of pet owners state their dogs experience off-days and believe their pet suffers as a result of the condition. We’re very pleased to be bringing this important issue to the forefront of attention and making it a talking point for the profession.”
Mr Gurney is president of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia, and through his “Zero Pain” philosophy programme, has been working with veterinary professionals around the world to improve the approach to pain management.
During the virtual session, Mr Gurney will explain the impact breakthrough pain has on the pet and owner, and how to approach it more effectively using analgesic and rehabilitation tools and strategies.