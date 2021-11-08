8 Nov 2021
Improve International launches CPD and educational resources for vets and vet nurses to existing subscribers, with first 50 new ones signing up at London Vet Show to receive clinical manual copy.
A veterinary training firm has expanded its services with a new online members-only platform laden with CPD and educational resources, available to vets and vet nurses.
Improve International’s Veterinary Practice Membership launched to existing subscribers on 8 November, to be followed by the official launch at London Vet Show. At the show, the first 50 vets or nurses to sign up will receive one of Improve International’s clinical manuals.
Users will earn CPD hours through reading, listening, or just engaging with the resources provided by the service.
The training firm has also announced that In 2022, Veterinary Practice will be extended to include a range of additional tools to support members with everyday practice.
Heber Alves, chief executive of Improve International, said: “As their working days become ever more pressured, it can be frustrating for veterinary professionals to have to hunt around for high-quality skills videos or track down case studies and other resources.
“Our mission is to offer vets and vet nurses high-quality veterinary education in the range of formats they need to develop their skills. With this in mind, we have created the Veterinary Practice Membership to bring together, in one place, a range of resources and educational services, all of which meet our exacting quality standards.”
Helen Richmond, head of publishing and events for the group, said: “Veterinary Practice now offers a unique solution for busy veterinary professionals who want a one-stop-shop for resources and CPD. During 2022 we will continue to build market-leading functionality, including new types of content, features and networking opportunities.”