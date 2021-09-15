15 Sept 2021
Research carried out by Grads to Vets found 95% of graduates felt confidence had dipped in the pandemic, and 96% said they wanted structured mentoring in place.
IMAGE: Fotolia/mnirat.
A provider of graduate support has launched a programme of CPD, coaching and mentoring to help graduates entering the post-pandemic workforce.
Research by support provider Grads to Vets found 95% of vet school graduates felt their confidence had reduced as a result of the pandemic, while 96% stated they would like structured mentoring in the workplace.
In October, the company will be providing its latest batch of graduates with an inclusive programme that aims to care for their specific personal needs over the first 12 months of their employment.
Grads to Vets founder Lizzie Bewsey-Dyke said: “The need for the course has never been greater. Not only is there a need identified by new grads, but also by senior clinicians in practice who recognise the increasing importance of retaining younger team members by offering high levels of support and training.
“We aim to provide the courses new grads have told us they need, from day one competence in emergency and critical care, to confidence in everyday dentistry and even an understanding of how to take the right steps to establish their future financial security.
“After graduating in 2014, I started work in a small independent practice in Somerset and loved it, but I realised the need for peer-group support and graduate-friendly CPD to enable myself and my generation of young vets to thrive in first-opinion practice.
“The core idea of Grads to Vets is to take the luck out of the situation and give new graduates the guarantee of support, but also a structured learning CPD programme which is often very ‘hands-on’ to enable them to embrace the opportunities offered by the veterinary sector.”