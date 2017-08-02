As described by Piermattei et al (2006), a cranial drawer test is performed by placing the index finger of one hand over the patella while the thumb of the same hand is placed just caudal to the lateral fabella. The index finger of the opposite hand is placed on the cranial aspect of the tibial tuberosity, while the thumb of the same hand is placed on the caudal aspect of the fibular head (Figure 3). The operator’s fingers should be placed as close as possible to bone and securely positioned to the aforementioned landmark. Failure to do so may allow motion of soft tissue motion to be misinterpreted as stifle instability (Kowaleski et al, 2012).