3 Sept
RVC researchers hope their analysis will help to address “unfounded biases”, particularly among owners.
Popular canine cross-breeds are at similar risk of contracting most common disorders as their purebred ancestors, according to a new study.
RVC researchers hope their analysis, which has now been published in the Plos One journal, will help to address “unfounded biases” about purebred and cross-breed dogs.
They have also urged prospective owners not to accept the widely held belief that a cross-breed puppy will be naturally healthier than a purebred.
Senior paper author Rowena Packer said: “Although the health of designer poodle-crosses is no worse than their parent breeds, it is also no better.
“This means that owners should still be strongly focused on purchasing from breeders who prioritise health and temperament over looks in their breeding decisions, and not to assume their puppy will automatically be healthy due to being a cross-breed.”
More than 9,000 dog owners were surveyed in the study, which the college said is the largest of its kind globally to examine the health of so-called “designer” cross-breed dogs.
It used health information reported by the owners of three cross-breeds – the cavapoo, cockapoo and Labradoodle – as well as six parent breeds – namely the cocker spaniel, Labrador retriever and cavalier King Charles spaniel, plus the miniature, toy and standard poodles – to compare the risks they face from the 57 most common canine disorders.
For an overwhelming majority of conditions (86.6%), the research showed no difference in risk levels between pure and cross-breeds, with a higher risk to the cross-breeds observed in 7% of conditions and a lower risk in the remaining 6.4%.
Disorders where a higher risk was detected for all three cross-breeds compared to poodles include dietary indiscretion, vomiting and diarrhoea, as well as ear infections.
Cockapoos were also found to have a higher risk of developing itchy skin than their parent breeds, although both they and Labradoodles had a lower risk of patellar luxation than poodles.
Although the paper acknowledged the need for further studies of the topic, the researchers argued awareness of the findings among prospective owners was vital to “align their expectations for future potential health issues and veterinary costs with reality, and to ensure that any acquisition decisions are based on good evidence rather than marketing hype or social anecdote”.
Lead author Gina Bryson said: “This paper delves into the health of common designer cross-breeds in the UK, with the clear intent of dispelling unfounded biases towards both purebred breeds and cross-breeds.
“Our foremost priority should be to prioritise overall dog welfare, and to ensure that responsible ownership and good breeding practices are upheld, with owner and breeder decisions driven by sound scientific evidence.”
Co-author Dan O’Neill said the findings showed would-be purchasers should prioritise avoiding extreme body shapes and features “regardless of whether the dog is purebred or a designed cross-bred breed”.