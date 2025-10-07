7 Oct 2025
Health-based restrictions are to be extended ahead of the 2026 show, organisers have announced.
Tougher entry rules governing the participation of brachycephalic dogs in Crufts have been outlined by The Kennel Club.
Restrictions were first introduced for pugs, bulldogs and French bulldogs ahead of this year’s event, amid enduring concerns about the breeds’ enduring popularity despite their known health issues.
Now, officials have announced that all bulldogs, French bulldogs and pugs which have either a grade 2 or grade 3 Respiratory Function Grading (RFG) scheme assessment will not be eligible for the 2026 show.
The restriction had previously only applied to dogs assessed to be at grade 3 with severe signs of brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).
The club said the measure was “part of its commitment to monitoring and improving brachycephalic dog health”.
Participants will also be required to upload a current RFG certificate covering the dates of the show, while international entrants will also need to have an RFG assessment before they register.
The club said it was “working closely with breed clubs and assessors both in the UK and internationally to ensure all dogs have the opportunity to be assessed” before entries close in January.
Crufts 2026 is due to take place at Birmingham’s NEC from 5 to 8 March.