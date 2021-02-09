9 Feb 2021
“This is a huge expansion; it is not a retraction at all, it is a potential doubling of the number of badgers killed” – vet Iain McGill
One of the UK’s leading veterinary experts on bTB has warned that as many as half a million badgers could be killed by the time the national cull comes to an end.
Environment secretary George Eustice launched an eight-week public consultation last month calling for views on the next phase of its strategy to eradicate bTB by 2038.
The Government is consulting on a range of measures, including making improvements to the testing regime and the roll-out of cattle vaccine field trials, as well as a raft of other measures, including the plan to stop issuing badger culling licenses in new areas by 2022.
So far almost 145,000 badgers have been culled since the programme began in 2013, but according to vet Iain McGill, a close look at Government plans reveals the true scale of the cull.
He said: “In the cull so far there have been 141,000 badgers plus maybe another 3,000 from supplementary culls they have not announced yet. So that means if you multiply that back up, we are less than half way through this cull and you might be looking at the death of another 250,000 to 500,000 badgers, depending on how many cullers sign up.
“The cull zones have tended to increase in size down the years, so for example last year they had a zone in Shropshire where the maximum number was 5,676, so in some of these new zones, the maximum kill number could be 10,000 badgers, so it is a moveable feast it seems.
“They could start culling in the whole edge area under very suspect evidence and science, so it is a continuing expansion of culling and it would go on until 2028.”
Dr McGill did welcome some aspects of the plan, however, including wider use of more effective cattle testing protocols, new movement restrictions and the start of field trials of the BCG vaccine in cattle.
He described the approval for use of such a vaccine in cattle as a “game changer” and a measure that would “at a stroke” reduce bTB by 60% to 70% in the cattle population. But the potential expansion of the badger cull remains a grave concern for Dr McGill, who believes his colleagues across the profession should make a stand for animal welfare and make their voices heard.
He added: “The Government is also consulting on making the CVO [Christine Middlemiss] the arbiter of this, so this puts the weight of decision on to the CVO whereas before it was a minister’s decision or it was Natural England’s decision and the CVO would give advice. That emphasises the role that the veterinary profession could now play in this, so one thing people can do is write to the BVA who are supporting the cull.
“Now I don’t think most BVA members support culling – most of the BVA are small animal vets and very concerned about welfare, so they should express their views to the association to get the BVA to change its policy and look at the evidence. This is a huge expansion; it is not a retraction at all, it is a potential doubling of the number of badgers killed.”
The BVA has defended its policy position on bTB and its stance on the badger cull; a position that was signed off by BVA council, which includes members from across the UK working in all areas of veterinary medicine and representatives from all of its specialist divisions.
President James Russell added: “Our bTB policy position looks at the disease holistically and makes recommendations for tackling the disease in cattle, badgers and other susceptible species.
“We support the culling of badgers in a targeted, effective and humane manner, and only in carefully selected areas where badgers are a significant contributor to the presence of bTB in cattle.
“Appropriate monitoring of cull activities will continue to be important over the next few years to ensure the effectiveness and humaneness of operations can be assessed.”
When asked by Vet Times for a comment on Dr McGill’s claims, Mr Eustice reiterated the Government’s commitment to ending the cull, but offered no response when asked how many badgers could be shot by the time it actually comes to an end.
He said: “BTB is a slow-moving and insidious disease that causes devastation for farmers as they suffer the loss of highly prized animals and valued herds. Our badger control policy has helped to turn the tide on this disease, but no one wants to continue the cull of badgers for a moment longer than necessary.
“We are working to accelerate other elements of our strategy to improve diagnostics and develop a deployable cattle vaccine so that we can phase out the culling of badgers.”