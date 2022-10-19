19 Oct 2022
Critics of the continuing cull intended to combat bTB have demanded officials call a halt to the “shocking” situation.
Campaigners have slammed what they say is the “chaotic and dangerous” situation created by continuing secrecy over where new intensive badger culls are taking place in England.
The Badger Trust has claimed the activity, which is meant to help curb the spread of bTB, is “out of control” amid claims the terms of cull licences are being breached in some areas.
Defra has not yet commented on the claims, although it has previously insisted some details would be published “in due course”.
Peter Hambly, Badger Trust’s executive director, has demanded officials step in now.
He said: “The badger cull is out of control. We’re hearing reports of horrific examples of alleged licence breaches.
“The situation is shocking, and Natural England (which grants cull licences) needs to do its duty, and stop this mess on animal welfare and public safety grounds.”
The trust’s comments come only weeks after it accused Defra of a lack of transparency over its refusal to disclose where intensive cull licences had been granted for.
Although it is thought that a new round of culling activity began in late August, the department has so far failed to publish details of where it is taking place or the numbers of badgers that are anticipated to be killed.
Last month, a Defra spokesperson told Vet Times the number of licences granted this year would be published, but claimed it could not comment on “future culls and wider operational matters for security reasons”.
The Badger Trust said reports suggest the alleged breaches could include putting bait near protected setts, storing dead badgers inappropriately and ignoring biosecurity protocols.
Although the latest reports have focused on Cheshire and Northamptonshire, it said incidents are being observed “across the country”.
Mr Hambly said the picture is further complicated as it believes Northamptonshire is now covered by an intensive cull licence, even though no details have yet been published.
He added: “The situation is chaotic and dangerous, and demonstrates yet again that culling a treasured wild animal was always the wrong choice.”
Defra has repeatedly insisted the cull, which is estimated to have killed around 175,000 badgers since 2013, has been effective in reducing the spread of bTB, despite one study arguing it has had little effect.
A Defra spokesperson said: “With national statistics showing that our bovine TB eradication strategy is helping to drive down bTB, we are now able to move on to the next phase of the long-term eradication strategy. This includes steps to expand badger vaccination alongside improved cattle testing and a potential cattle vaccine. We have always been clear we don’t want to continue the current badger cull longer than absolutely necessary.”
Defra said details of the number of licences granted this year would be released in due course at GOV.UK