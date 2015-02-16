If post-ACTH cortisol values are greater than 250nmol/L this would suggest trilostane is not lasting for 24 hours and twice daily dosing is required. The total daily dose should be increased by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent and divided daily. If the post- ACTH cortisol at 24 hours is less than 250nmol/L the case should be re-evaluated and other causes of the clinical signs should be considered.