Prognosis

The prognosis is considered poor, with a survival time after diagnosis that ranges from a few months to two years. A median survival time of six months has been reported with lomustine chemotherapy5. Euthanasia is often elected by the owners due to poor quality of life associated with the severity of the skin condition and lethargy. In dogs, no prognostic significance of histologic subtypes has been established. Indolent forms of the disease – generally with localised solitary lesions – have been reported with a better prognosis. In most cases, however, the disease progresses fast and spreads systemically.