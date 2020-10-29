29 Oct
Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire invests £1.5 million in veterinary diagnostic imaging systems.
Companion animal referral hospital Davies Veterinary Specialists has invested £1.5 million in diagnostics imaging systems to improve care for pets.
The Linnaeus-run small animal veterinary hospital in Hertfordshire has taken delivery of new MRI and CT systems as part of continuing improvements that have introduced new teams and increased the hospital’s size.
Davies said the new Siemens Healthineers Magnetom Sempra diagnostic imaging system and the Siemens Healthineers Somatom go.All CT scanner mean its diagnostic capabilities are some of the best available in the UK.
The hospital was also extended to accommodate the new equipment, which is next to a new viewing room that provides multiple screens for quick, efficient diagnostic viewing and report generation.
Ronan Doyle, clinical director at Davies, said: “We have a long history of advanced imaging here. But this investment has really brought us to the forefront of where imaging is at and allows us to provide gold standard care for all of our patients.
“We can obtain incredible images of what’s going on inside the patient to help us rapidly and effectively diagnose what the underlying problem is. Or, if we are planning out a surgery or an intervention, figure out where exactly where we need to go and how we go about it to provide the best possible outcome.”
