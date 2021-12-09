9 Dec 2021
As two new case are announced, UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said country would need to be on heightened level of biosecurity until end of migratory season in March.
Image © Free-Photos / Pixabay
The UK’s CVO has said a “phenomenal level” of avian flu is present across the country following the announcement of two new cases.
Speaking to the BBC, Christine Middlemiss said the UK would need to stay at a heightened level of biosecurity until the end of the migratory season in March.
The comments follow an announcement by Defra that another two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been identified at properties in North Yorkshire and in Suffolk.
Speaking to the BBC, Dr Middlemiss said: “We’re not on our own. There are a large number of outbreaks across the EU happening. This is a different strain to last year. We do need to understand why we are seeing more year-on-year outbreaks and understand what’s behind that.
“We can’t wait until another year and have an even bigger outbreak. So, we will be working not just with our own scientists, but internationally, to understand more of what we can do about what’s behind it.
“While we’re happy that there are not going to be any food supply issues, because of the overall large number of chickens and eggs and things we produce, it is devastating for those individual companies involved. It’s also devastating for people who keep yard flocks.”
Defra is advising all bird keepers to keep a close watch on their flocks for signs of the disease, brought about in the UK as a result of migratory birds from across northern Europe and Russia.
A protection zone of 3km and a surveillance zone of 10km has been placed around the two new confirmed cases – one in Sudbury in Suffolk, and the second in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
The BVA – alongside the BSAVA, British Veterinary Zoological Society and British Veterinary Poultry Association – has issued advice for vets detailing warning signs and steps they need to take to report the disease.