20 Mar 2024
Christine Middlemiss told MPs that part of the APHA headquarters may need to be shut down for repairs because of a lack of investment.
Image: Christoffer Borg Mattisson via Pixabay
The UK’s chief vet has warned the current bluetongue outbreak in eastern and southern England is likely to have a “significant” impact in the months ahead.
Christine Middlemiss highlighted the issue as she told MPs that parts of the APHA’s Weybridge headquarters may have to be shut down for repairs because of a lack of investment.
As of 8 March, a total of 126 animals – mostly cattle – have tested positive for the BTV-3 strain since the latest outbreak began last November.
At present, there are no control zones in force to deal with the virus, because activity levels among the midges which spread it are known to be low.
But, appearing before the Commons EFRA select committee on 12 March, Dr Middlemiss acknowledged that picture was likely to change as she described the “constant and ongoing challenge on our doorstep” from potential disease threats.
She said: “We have vector-borne disease outbreaks on the continent, on our doorstep.
“We expect bluetongue again this summer and for it to have quite a significant impact in terms of numbers.”
The challenges posed by bluetongue and other disease threats also raised renewed questions about the future of the Weybridge complex, amid repeated calls for Government commitment to a redevelopment scheme worth an estimated £2.8 billion.
Vet and MP Neil Hudson, who chaired the session, said the nation was “hanging on at the moment” as he questioned whether the capacity was in place to withstand further outbreaks.
In response, Dr Middlemiss said the main facility had developed over many years and through several disease outbreaks.
But she continued: “Different departments were built as we responded to different diseases and there has not been ongoing investment in the infrastructure.
“It is very tired now and we are at risk currently of bits of it being taken out of service while they are repaired.
“That is just for the disease situation we are in now. If we look forward, we need a facility and structure that is fit for purpose in 20, 30, 40, 50 years’ time.”
BVA senior vice president Malcolm Morley also cautioned that disease outbreaks should be regarded as “an inevitability” rather than something out of the ordinary.
He said: “This is normal veterinary work. We have to be vigilant for diseases in whatever sector and we need to recognise that that is normal veterinary work rather than exceptional.”