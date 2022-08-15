15 Aug 2022
An avian influenza prevention zone has been in place across Great Britain since late last year as the country suffered its largest ever outbreak.
Image © bereta / Adobe Stock
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss has urged bird keepers to continue to follow enhanced biosecurity measures when formal restrictions are lifted tomorrow (16 August) following the country’s worst avian influenza outbreak.
An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) was put in place for the whole of Great Britain in November following discussions between Dr Middlemiss and her counterparts in Scotland and Wales. Similar measures were also introduced in Northern Ireland, but have since been revoked.
Creation of the AIPZ required all bird keepers – whether of backyard poultry, commercial flocks or pets – to take additional biosecurity precautions. It was later backed by restrictions, also since lifted, that required all birds to be housed.
Defra said the UK faced its largest ever bird flu outbreak, with more than 130 confirmed cases reported since late October.
It said scrupulous biosecurity was the most effective method of available disease control, and Dr Middlemiss reiterated that while the risks had reduced, all bird keepers should ensure they continue to follow enhanced measures after the AIPZ is lifted at noon.
She said: “Now we are in the summer months and experiencing higher temperatures, the risk to poultry has now been reduced across Great Britain and so the time is right to lift the [AIPZ].”
Dr Middlemiss added: “This would not have been possible without the hard work of all bird keepers, who have upheld high biosecurity standards for many months.
“However, there are still localised areas of risk as we have seen recently, and therefore, it’s vital that everyone keeps biosecurity and cleanliness at the forefront of their minds to keep their flocks safe.”
Poultry gatherings, including fairs, shows and markers, remain banned due to continued risk of disease spread.