3 Jan 2023
UK’s chief vet said she was “humbled” to be recognised for services to the veterinary and farming sectors.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss was among those from the veterinary sector recognised in the New Year Honours List.
The UK’s CVO has been recognised in the New Year Honours for her contribution to the veterinary and farming sectors.
Christine Middlemiss was appointed a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB), an award second only to a damehood or knighthood, in the list published on 30 December.
Prof Middlemiss, who was appointed CVO in 2018, said she was truly humbled by the award.
Prof Middlemiss added: “For me, it demonstrates the recognition of the importance of having vets in government and what we do.
“As we’ve seen over the past few years, vets have a critical role in a variety of issues, including new and emerging diseases, food supply and supporting people fleeing conflict with their beloved pets.
“I am very proud of the work we do and I am passionate about inspiring confidence in women and girls hoping to pursue careers in science, as well as ensuring that we have highly expert and experienced public sector vets to continue to make a significant positive impact.”
Defra permanent secretary Tamara Finkelstein said: “Since becoming chief veterinary officer in 2018, Christine has achieved accomplishments of national and international importance, so I am delighted to see her huge contributions to veterinary, farming and the United Kingdom being recognised in this way.
“She has repeatedly provided outstanding leadership and valuable expert advice, while dealing with extremely challenging issues – her honour is thoroughly deserved.”
Elsewhere, the former president of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association, Susan Cunningham, has been awarded an MBE for services to the veterinary profession in Northern Ireland.
Virginia McKenna, co-founder of the Born Free Foundation, has been made a Dame, while John Cross, the chairperson of the bTB Partnership for England, was awarded an OBE.
The same honour has been given to former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt; Graeme Milligan, deputy head of the college of medical, veterinary and life sciences at the University of Glasgow; and Joseph Breen, lately senior scientific officer to the Northern Ireland Executive.
Meanwhile, WWF UK chief executive Tanya Steele tweeted it was a “huge privilege” to be awarded a CBE for services to wildlife and the environment.
More than 1,100 people were recognised in the first honours list to be approved by King Charles III.