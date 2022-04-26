26 Apr 2022
In a letter to RCVS president Kate Richards, Christine Middlemiss says primary aim is not enforcement, but to protect UK biosecurity – and prevent first rabies case in UK in a century.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss has asked vets to report suspected illegal pet landings from Ukraine to help maintain the country’s 100-year rabies-free status.
In a letter to the profession via RCVS Kate Richards, Dr Middlemiss advised on how to contact APHA if a rabies non-compliant Ukrainian pet is presented in practice.
She stressed the primary aim is not enforcement, but to protect UK biosecurity and prevent the first rabies case in a century.
Defra and the APHA have put measures in place for allowing the pets of Ukrainian refugees to accompany them for their stays in the UK.
Dr Middlemiss said that while pets were central to many families and people’s lives, with rabies endemic in animals in Ukraine, it was essential the UK’s bioesecurity was maintained.
With quarantine spaces in the UK limited, the Government has already halted commercial imports from Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
Dr Middlemiss said the process for providing licences to the pets of Ukrainian arrivals had been streamlined and a risk-based approach had been launched, with capacity increased through licensing of new quarantine facilities and using other isolation options such as boarding kennels and isolation at home.
In quarantine, OVs make an assessment, conduct a blood test on the pet and administer a rabies vaccine if necessary.
But she stressed it was important that vets act if presented with an animal that originated in Ukraine that may not have completed a stay in quarantine.
Dr Middlemiss said: “If any animal is presented for treatment that you suspect originated in Ukraine and has not completed a stay in quarantine, or been licensed into home isolation, or it has travelled to the UK on an EU pet passport, please could you inform APHA at [email protected] under an email titled: ‘Suspected illegal pet landing from Ukraine’.
“APHA will then make the appropriate arrangements for the animal to be assessed by a vet and possibly moved into quarantine if required.
Dr Middlemiss added: “We are not trying to identify people for enforcement purposes; our primary aim is to protect UK biosecurity, UK citizens and domestic pets, and prevent the first rabies case in the UK for [more than] 100 years.”