3 Jul 2024
Fund-raising already underway after charity was chosen following nationwide vote of staff.
Staff at CVS have chosen Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to be the group’s charity of the year.
Fund-raising has been underway since 1 July to amass as much money as possible for the charity in the next 12 months.
Hearing Dogs was selected as the winner following a vote among all CVS workers.
As part of the fund-raising, CVS will host Pennies’ digital charity boxes at client payment points within 400 of its small animal first opinion practices and referral hospitals throughout the UK. Pennies allows clients to voluntarily add small donations to their purchases when paying by card or mobile wallet.
Events including sponsored walks, dog shows, cake bakes and donation days are planned, with money raised helping the charity train more hearing dog puppies to go on to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.
The animals are known by their burgundy coats, which alert the public that their human partner is deaf.
Chief executive of CVS Group Richard Fairman said: “Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a hugely important charity doing life-changing work.
“We’re so pleased it received our colleague vote. I know that our teams will now be planning a myriad of fund-raising events. We hope that by working together we can make a huge difference to the work that Hearing Dogs for Deaf People does, day in and day out.”
Jo Wengler, head of major giving at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “We are so grateful that colleagues at CVS have voted us as their charity of the year for 2024-25, and we look forward to providing any support we can to the different fund-raising activities their practices take on.”