8 May
Group has rolled out a clinical assessment tool for use by vets or nurses to allow a holistic approach to assessing dogs – rather than historic focus solely on respiratory issues.
A clinical improvement project has been rolled out to 25 of a vet group’s small animal practices to improve diagnosis of brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).
CVS has developed a clinical assessment tool, which can be used by vets or VNs to help them make a thorough diagnosis.
The project aims to identify clinical signs through conducting a full health assessment and systematic physical examination of each brachycephalic patient.
The assessment also includes an exercise test and examination of a dog’s nostrils before results of the assessment are relayed to the owners to agree on a course of treatment.
Clinicians will also be talking sensitively to clients about breeding, buying and owning brachy breeds, and offer welfare advice on managing a dog’s lifestyle, including issues about keeping weight low and looking after them in hot weather.
Staff across the 25 practices have been aided for the project by a collection of resources, including clinical guidelines, face-to-face training, webinars and online courses.
CVS has also pooled and created resources, including consulting room posters and reception area TV videos.
Regional clinical lead Charlotte Bray, who designed and is leading the clinical improvement project, said: “We have a booming population of brachycephalic dogs. They come with a range of health issues, including respiratory conditions.
“On occasion clients may not be able to recognise when their pet has an issue. So our aim is to identify those affected dogs, make a thorough assessment and signpost clients to the best course of action for their animal – so that they can get the best treatment.
“Our project is also intended to help to improve the quality of life, welfare and life span of these pets.”
Since launch in July 2023, 900 brachycephalic assessments have been carried out at the 25 participating practices. CVS hopes to expand on this across its small animal division by 2028.