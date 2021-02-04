4 Feb 2021
CVS Group employees raise £22,000 for The Cinnamon Trust during 2020, with group matching that total with the same donation to Vetlife.
Employees of CVS defied the pandemic by collecting £22,000 through fund-raising for The Cinnamon Trust.
And the group has matched that figure and donated the same amount to Vetlife.
The Cinnamon Trust is a national charity for elderly and terminally ill pet owners, while Vetlife provides free access to support for the veterinary community.
Richard Fairman, CVS Group chief executive, said: “Fund-raising is an important part of what we do at CVS and I am extremely proud of what our colleagues achieved last year.
“We are also delighted that we can contribute to the important work Vetlife does in providing free help for everyone in the veterinary community – including veterinary nurses, students and non-clinical staff – which has been more important than ever over the past year.”
Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “On behalf of Vetlife, I would like to thank everyone at CVS for this generous, and very welcome, donation towards the maintenance and provision of Vetlife, and the services it provides for the veterinary community at a time when we are seeing both a significant increase in demand for those services and challenges in raising the necessary supportive funds to help in their delivery.
“For CVS colleagues to have achieved such a total, despite the various constraints that have been endured over the past year, is commendable in the extreme and the additional donation from the company is greatly appreciated.”
For 2021, CVS colleagues have chosen the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, a charity that is involved in the rescue and protection of marine wildlife after major marine disasters.