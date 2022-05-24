24 May 2022
CVS said it is recognising the crucial role played by receptionists in veterinary practice by expanding the CPD offering for front-of-house employees.
It has launched a Level 4 Endorsed Certificate in Client Care for Veterinary Receptionists, tailored specifically to its receptionists’ needs – becoming, it said, the first in the sector to do so.
Martin Whiting, CVS director of education, said: “This 12-month qualification demonstrates our commitment to creating a career pathway for all colleagues, clinical and non-clinical.
“It’s ideal for experienced veterinary receptionists who wish to offer the very best care to their clients. The blended course delivers interactive online content combined with live sessions and online forums to encourage communal learning, and includes topics such as bereavement support and supporting new colleagues.”
In 2020, CVS – which employs more than 1,400 receptionists – introduced an internal Level 2 Endorsed Certificate in Client Care for Veterinary Receptionists, which spanned small animal and equine practices.