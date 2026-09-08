8 Sept 2026
CVS hails ‘substantial and sustained’ AMS improvement project
Project resulted in 11% fall in overall antibiotic prescribing including a reduction in use of Category B and Category C antimicrobials.
CVS project resulted in 11% fall in overall antibiotic prescribing.
A veterinary group has celebrated “substantial and sustained” improvements in antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) across nine of its practices following a collaborative quality improvement project.
A team of regional quality improvement leads from CVS aimed to reduce prescribing of higher-priority antibiotics, decrease use of triple-therapy ear medications and support more diagnostic-led decision-making via greater use of cytology and culture.
The project, “Audit for Action: Shaping Responsible Antibiotic Use in Nine Small Animal Practices in Devon and Cornwall”, spanned 15 sites across nine practices.
The team reviewed antimicrobial prescribing in non-routine consultations across three audit cycles over a nine-month period between 2024 and 2025.
Prescribing patterns
They analysed over 2,100 consultations to benchmark prescribing patterns and identify opportunities for improvement.
Interventions included in-practice cytology and dermatology training, use of BSAVA Protect Me resources, regular clinical discussions, antibiotic stock reviews and changes to dispensary layouts.
Human factors that can influence prescribing decisions such as time pressures, workflow challenges, diagnostic confidence and access to equipment were also addressed.
Over the course of the project, while use of first-line Category D antibiotics increased, prescribing of Category B and Category C antimicrobials reduced.
Overall antibiotic prescribing fell from a baseline of more than 32% of non-routine consultations to approximately 21%.
Prescribing of triple-therapy ear medications are also said to have decreased “substantially”, while “low levels” of metronidazole use were said to have been maintained throughout.
‘Shared commitment’
It is hoped the project will provide a scalable model for other practices seeking to strengthen AMS and CVS said it is in the process of conducting a further three audit cycles this year to continue to build on its progress.
Senior clinical director Katherine Davis said: “This project demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when veterinary teams work together with a shared commitment to quality improvement and responsible antibiotic use.
“By combining data-driven audit cycles with practical interventions such as training, clinical discussion and improved access to diagnostics, we were able to make meaningful and sustained changes to prescribing behaviours across multiple practices.
“We are incredibly proud of the engagement shown by colleagues throughout Devon and Cornwall and hope our experience can help support antimicrobial stewardship efforts across the wider profession.”