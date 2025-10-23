23 Oct 2025
The framework is said to help support clinicians make informed prescribing decisions based on each pet’s lifestyle.
A veterinary group has launched an initiative to help its clinical teams adopt a risk-based approach to prescribing parasiticides.
CVS has developed the Lifestyle Parasite Risk Assessment training course, designed to help clinicians create tailored parasite control strategies based on a pet’s lifestyle, exposure risk and household context within a one health framework.
The course covers the environmental impacts of parasiticides, the BSAVA and BVA’s best practice guidelines, parasite lifecycles and zoonotic risk management.
It also explores how to apply the risk assessment tool practically in consultations and integrate it across life stages and practice settings, as well as communication strategies for client engagement.
Veterinary teams will be taught to evaluate a range of factors before they recommend treatment.
The factors include pet-specific behaviours – such as hunting, scavenging or eating raw food – their environmental exposure including outdoor access and swimming habits, domestic and international travel history, the composition of their household and presence of any vulnerable individuals, and the owner’s compliance and preferred methods of administration.
By assessing these factors, it is said clinicians will be able to determine whether treatment is necessary and recommend effective and environmentally responsible parasite control programmes if so.
CVS Group’s companion animal clinical director, Elizabeth McLennan Green, said that while further research is needed to address “knowledge gaps” in the use of parasiticides and their environmental impact, “introducing achievable lifestyle assessments is a meaningful starting point”.
She added: “We’re making it easier to provide individualised prescribing that considers animal, human, and environmental health risks.
“This initiative marks a significant step forward in responsible prescribing.
“It aims to reduce unnecessary use of chemicals, support our clients in making the best decisions for their pets, protect non-target species, and enhance the profession’s role in environmental stewardship.”