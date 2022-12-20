20 Dec 2022
Group’s latest New Graduate Programme intake is launching with residential training in January aimed at new graduates who have taken some time out before starting their small animal practice careers.
Image © David / Adobe Stock
CVS has opened the sixth intake of its New Graduate Programme, with residential training planned for January.
The winter intake and corresponding training are aimed at new graduates who have taken some time out, but now want to start their career in small animal practice.
Three weeks of induction will kick-start the two-year programme, from 23 January to 10 February, consisting of a two-week residential training programme on practice clinical and professional skills, supported by one week of applied online learning.
CVS’ training centre will host the residential weeks, along with a host practice where senior vets will support graduates with their first procedures and consultations. Online learning is via CVS’ knowledge hub virtual learning platform, which features more than 400 courses and webinars.
CVS’ New Graduate Programme has run for more than 12 years, and it was the first company to set up a small animal graduate summer camp in 2020 to help graduates adjust to practice during COVID-19.
The winter 2022 camp has 30 graduates and is specifically aimed at those who took time out after graduation.
Martin Whiting, director of learning, education and development at CVS, said: “Our summer and autumn camps have been extremely popular with graduates. So, we wanted to bring a new winter camp on stream for graduates looking for roles this winter.
“We know that making the transition from university education into practice life can be challenging, so our camp is designed to give our graduates a smooth introduction to life as a vet, the support they will need to thrive in their roles, and the best possible experience at the start of their career.”