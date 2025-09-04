4 Sept 2025
The assistance dogs charity was the vet group’s charity of the year for 2024-2025.
The total raised is said to be among the largest single donations the charity has received as part of a charity of the year partnership.
A major veterinary care provider has raised more than £85,000 for an assistance dogs charity.
CVS raised the funds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which was its 2024-25 nominated charity of the year.
The total – which came to £85,288 – is said to be among the largest single donations the charity has received as part of a charity of the year partnership.
CVS raised £66,750 through Pennies’ “digital charity boxes”, which allow clients to voluntarily add small donations to their purchases at payment points throughout 400 of the groups’ vet practices and referral hospitals across the UK.
A further £18,538 in cash donations was collected during fund-raising events such as dog shows, bake sales, sponsored walks and donation days.
The donations were collected between July 2024 and June 2025.
CVS chief executive Richard Fairman said: “Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a vital charity doing crucial work within our communities.
“There is no doubt that the level of funds raised is down to the tireless commitment shown by our colleagues up and down the country.
“I’d also like to recognise the role our clients have also made – as without them we would never have reached such a great total.”
Jo Wengler, head of major giving at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, added: “We are incredibly grateful to CVS colleagues and clients for supporting Hearing Dogs for Deaf People this year with their amazing fundraising and generous donations through Pennies.
“The funds raised will make a huge impact on our work, helping us train more pups to change lives and help more deaf people. Thank you so very much.”
The charity trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as smoke alarms, alarm clocks and oven timers.
Since 1 July this year, CVS has been raising funds for StreetVet, which provides veterinary treatment for the pets of those experiencing homelessness and was named its charity of the year for 2025-2026.