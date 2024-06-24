24 Jun 2024
Bosses say they want to maximise the impact of their research funding by focusing their annual programme on studies into antimicrobial stewardship.
Image © megaflopp / Depositphotos.com
Researchers examining antibiotic stewardship within the veterinary sector are being encouraged to seek funding support from a major care provider.
Applications have now opened for the annual Clinical Research Grants programme run by the CVS Group, which is focusing specifically on the topic in 2024.
The company is already supporting other research in the area and the new scheme will offer up to £30,000 in annual funding for one PhD programme for a maximum of three years.
Clinical research director Imogen Schofield said: “We want to foster a research-positive culture that drives change through a generation of new knowledge.
“For this year’s research funding we have set a clear priority, for both our internal projects and external research grants, to focus our research efforts and maximise their potential impact.
“This year’s priority is funding research to support antimicrobial stewardship within the veterinary profession – as we understand that antimicrobial resistance is one of the key global public health threats of our time.”
The company said applications should demonstrate a route to support responsible antibiotic prescribing or infection prevention and control processes, potentially examining topics including:
Applications can be made via the CVS Research Grants page until 30 August. A shortlist is due to be confirmed by mid-October and the successful project is expected to begin in 2025.
More information about the scheme is also available by emailing [email protected]