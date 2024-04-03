3 Apr 2024
CVS’ Chester Veterinary Training Centre (CVTC) will be the first centre in the UK to offer the new VetSkill VTEC Level 5 Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (Emergency and Critical Care).
CVTC will begin offering the qualification in May, the first time the Ofqual-regulated qualification has been offered to small animal first opinion practice nurses in the UK.
The new Level 5 qualification is designed for RVNs who have been qualified for at least six months and who have access to working in an emergency and critical care (ECC) environment.
Students passing the course will gain postnominals and be placed on a register of advanced nurse practitioners.
Six modules will be covered during the advanced certificate, to offer students a full grounding in nursing ECC patients.
The ECC nursing course will be taught online, with live tutor sessions and webinars, supported by an interactive virtual learning platform. It will last 12 to 18 months, with enrolment through CVTC and facilitated by advanced veterinary nurse tutors within the CVS Learning Education and Development team.
Jacqueline Evans, head of CVS’ CVTC, said: “This robust and regulated qualification will help RVNs gain mastery skills and knowledge in ECC. It’s designed for those RVNs seeking career development opportunities, and those looking to further their knowledge and practical skills within this specific specialist area. We are excited to be able to support the students on this journey to gain this accredited qualification.”
To apply, veterinary nurses should visit www.chestervtc.co.uk to complete an application form or email the centre via [email protected]