The sample had moderate cellularity and excellent preservation. The background was lightly basophilic with small numbers of red blood cells and a few bare nuclei. A mixed population of cells was noted throughout the smears (Figures 1 and 2); these included multinucleated giant cells (red arrows), macrophages often containing haematoidin crystals – yellow rhomboid structures – and products of degradation of red blood cells (pink arrows), spindle cells of mesenchymal origin with mild degree of atypia (blue arrows), and small numbers of other leukocytes, including a few plasma cells (yellow arrow).